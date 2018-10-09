World Share

Frieze Art Fair 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase

October is undoubtedly the artiest time of the year in London's cultural calendar. But when it comes to sheer size, visitors and prestige: Frieze Week tops them all. Featuring leading galleries, artists and collectors it's a week full of performances, lectures and of course, thousands of pieces of art. To talk more about what was on offer at this year's Frieze Art Fair, Jean Wainwright joins Showcase from London. She is a professor of contemporary art and photography. #FriezeArtFair #ContemporaryArt #Showcase