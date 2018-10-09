World Share

Where is Jamal Khashoggi?

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi said that under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s rule the Kingdom could never be a democracy. And it's this type of criticism that some believe may have led to his murder. He has not been seen since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Now calls have been made for an international inquiry, but what will it uncover? Guests: Fatih Oke - Executive Director of the Turkish Arab Media Association Daud Abdullah - Director of Middle East Monitor Ali al Ahmed - Director of the Institute of Gulf Affairs #JamalKhashoggi #MohammedbinSalman #SaudiConsulate