Germany and Russian Energy: EU Captive to the Kremlin?
Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin have had something of an odd-couple relationship. She speaks fluent Russian and he speaks fluent German but there has always been a cool distance between the two. But as Germany’s reliance on Russian energy looks set to increase, we ask whether Berlin -- and thus the EU -- is becoming something of a captive to the Kremlin? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Putin #Germany #Nordstream2
October 9, 2018
