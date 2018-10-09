World Share

Germany and Russia: Natural neighbour or potential for blackmail?

Germany as a hostage of Russia - and by extension the rest of the EU in thrall to Moscow. Germany needs gas, Russia has it in abundance. And there's a pipeline being built between the two. Natural neighbourly dependence or the potential for blackmail? Joining us is Sir Peter Torry, Former British ambassador to Germany (2003-2007); Dr Margarita Seselgyte, Associate Professor in International Relations; James Rogers, Director of the Global Britain Programme at the Henry Jackson Society, London; and Marko Gasic, International Affairs analyst.