Germany and Russia: Natural neighbour or potential for blackmail?
25:55
World
Germany as a hostage of Russia - and by extension the rest of the EU in thrall to Moscow. Germany needs gas, Russia has it in abundance. And there's a pipeline being built between the two. Natural neighbourly dependence or the potential for blackmail? Joining us is Sir Peter Torry, Former British ambassador to Germany (2003-2007); Dr Margarita Seselgyte, Associate Professor in International Relations; James Rogers, Director of the Global Britain Programme at the Henry Jackson Society, London; and Marko Gasic, International Affairs analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Putin #Germany #Nordstream2
October 9, 2018
