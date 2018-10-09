POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa paceman Vernon Philander: Exclusive Interview
08:35
World
South Africa paceman Vernon Philander: Exclusive Interview
Australia are back in test action for the first time since that controversial series in South Africa that saw three players banned for ball tampering. It also resulted in the Aussies falling to their worst defeat in 90 years. Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander had a big hand in Australia's 492-run loss. Robin Adams spent some time with him in Cape Town. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #VernonPhilander #ProteasAllRounder #SouthAfricaCricket
October 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?