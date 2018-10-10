World Share

US-Saudi fallout? | Confirming Kavanaugh | Cameroon’s election

Will Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi ‘s disappearance fracture Riyadh's relationship with Washington? Plus, new Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh is sworn-in despite sexual misconduct allegations. Should he have been confirmed in the first place? And, Cameroon counts the votes from their presidential election. Will Africa's longest reigning leader Paul Biya be reelected for another term? #TheNewsmakers #Kavanaugh #Cameroon