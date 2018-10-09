POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Missing Saudi Journalist: Intl community calls for thorough probe
Missing Saudi Journalist: Intl community calls for thorough probe
Turkish officials will conduct a search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul,, as part of their investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoqgi. Riyadh has agreed to the search and notified Ankara that it's "open to co-operation". An outspoken critic of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khashoggi disappeared after entering the consulate a week ago. It's feared he's been killed. Francis Collings reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia
October 9, 2018
