POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A year after #MeToo movement | Showcase
04:33
World
A year after #MeToo movement | Showcase
Just over a year ago, women in Hollywood finally stood up to the sexual harassment and assault they experienced at the hands of colleagues and Tinseltown moguls. Millions of women chimed in on social media to share their stories with #MeToo. What followed was a crackdown on the power-players of Hollywood, previously thought to be untouchable. The movement gained international support and helped bring the wrongdoers to face justice. To further examine the MeToo movement, Showcase is joined by Kaitlyn Regehr, who's a gender theorist and lecturer in digital culture and media at The University of Kent.
October 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?