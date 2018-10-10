World Share

A year after #MeToo movement | Showcase

Just over a year ago, women in Hollywood finally stood up to the sexual harassment and assault they experienced at the hands of colleagues and Tinseltown moguls. Millions of women chimed in on social media to share their stories with #MeToo. What followed was a crackdown on the power-players of Hollywood, previously thought to be untouchable. The movement gained international support and helped bring the wrongdoers to face justice. To further examine the MeToo movement, Showcase is joined by Kaitlyn Regehr, who's a gender theorist and lecturer in digital culture and media at The University of Kent.