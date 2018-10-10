POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did US Senate ignore sexual assault claims on Kavanaugh?
Did US Senate ignore sexual assault claims on Kavanaugh?
The US Senate has voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the latest US Supreme Court Justice, despite massive opposition, particularly stemming from multiple allegations of past sexual misconduct. A divided Senate narrowly confirmed him over the weekend after a turbulent hearing. An FBI report concluded there wasn't enough evidence to back up a sex assault claim by Professor Christine Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh. It's being seen as a major victory for Trump who's effectively stacked the country's highest court in favour of conservatives. But some strategists say the backlash could actually propel Democrats into office in the upcoming midterm elections. Guests: John Malcolm - Vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government and a former deputy assistant attorney general Anisha Singh - Senior Organizing Director of the 'Generation Progress' team at the Center for American Progress #BrettKavanaugh #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump
October 10, 2018
