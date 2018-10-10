POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are US-Saudi ties breaking down?
20:43
World
Are US-Saudi ties breaking down?
The disappearance and suspected murder of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, has led to more pressure for the United States to reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has been working to cultivate warm relations with US President Donald Trump. However, after Trump wanted Saudi Arabia to pay more for its military, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said Riyadh ‘will pay nothing’ to Washington for Saudi Arabia’s security. If the US reconsiders its alliance, what impact would that have on the kingdom? Guests: Ahmed al Ibrahim - Saudi affairs specialist Michael Johns - Co-founder of the Tea Party movement and a former speechwriter for President George H-W Bush Ali al Ahmed - Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs #JamalKhashoggi #MohammebbinSalman #DonaldTrump
October 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?