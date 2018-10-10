World Share

Missing Saudi Journalist: Turkey to search Saudi Arabia consulate

These are the latest pictures TRT World has obtained, showing the movements of the men Turkish investigators believe may have been involved. First you see the arrival of one of two chartered planes from Saudi Arabia at Istanbul's Ataturk airport. Turkish officials will conduct a search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of their investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoqgi. Riyadh has agreed to the search and notified Ankara that it's "open to co-operation". An outspoken critic of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khashoggi disappeared after entering the consulate a week ago. It's feared he's been killed. TRT World Exclusive - Video could be key to learning fate of Khashoggi: http://trt.world/kvtp #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia