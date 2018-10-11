China cuts reserve requirements for banks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Getting back to work after a break is always tough, but Chinese stocks had their worst day in nearly four months on Monday. Investors returned from a week-long National Day holiday with concerns about a looming slowdown in economic growth and rising tensions with the US. The government's taking steps to boost growth, but as Mobin Nasir reports, its actions are spooking some investors. For more on the story, we speak to Ann Lee, chief executive at the technology investment consortium, Coterie and author of the book, "Will China's Economy Collapse?" #China #Economy
October 11, 2018
