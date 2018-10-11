POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South African finance minister resigns | Money Talks
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former central bank governor Tito Mboweni as finance minister. He replaces Nhlanhla Nene, who resigned on Tuesday, and becomes the fifth man to hold the job in less than three years. The rand firmed up and government yields declined soon after the announcement. Xhanti Payi, managing director at Nascence Advisory helps us dissect the story. #SouthAfrica #Ramaphosa
October 11, 2018
