French unions lead protests against economic reforms | Money Talks

Thousands of people in France are returning to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. Students, workers and pensioners have been rallying across the country against what they believe is the destruction of the social model. A recent poll says only 29% of voters support Macron, after a string of high-level resignations and a political scandal. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from Paris. And for more on the story, we speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #France #EconomicReforms #Macron
October 11, 2018
