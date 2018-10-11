POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nikki Haley resigns | California’s corporate quotas | India’s protesting farmers
52:01
World
Nikki Haley resigns | California’s corporate quotas | India’s protesting farmers
Donald Trump's ambassador to the UN has resigned just weeks before midterm elections. Is this a blow to the White House? Plus, a breakthrough in the boardroom: California becomes the first state to require women on corporate boards. But is it fair, and will it work? And India's farmers demand higher prices for what they grow. Will the BJP government give in to their demands? #TheNewsmakers #NikkiHaley #UN
October 11, 2018
