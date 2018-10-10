World Share

Indonesia Disaster: Turkey sends aid to meet humanitarian crisis

The Indonesian Disaster Agency has told foreign NGOs to leave the earthquake struck city of Palu. It's been nearly two weeks since the disaster which has killed more than 2,000 people. About 5,000 others are still missing. But some international aid groups such as the Red Cross and the Turkish Red Crescent have been stepping up their humanitarian efforts. John Joe Regan reports from Palu. #Indonesia #Earthquake #Turkey