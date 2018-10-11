POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Khashoggi Investigation: US demands answers on missing Saudi journalist
Khashoggi Investigation: US demands answers on missing Saudi journalist
There are many questions Saudi Arabia still won't answer and pressure is being placed on Riyadh to do so. Among them: is there any CCTV footage from inside the consulate, and why were Turkish employees hastily told to take the day off on October the 2nd? The US Secretary of State has spoken to Saudi officials and President Trump has said "We're demanding everything. We want to see what's going on there". Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist
October 11, 2018
