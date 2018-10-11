California to require women on corporate boards

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California will become the first state in the US to require that every publicly traded company has at least one woman on its board of directors. If not, they could face fines of up to 300,000 dollars. Critics say Bill SB-826 is unconstitutional and doesn’t actually improve women’s rights. We speak to the bill’s co-author as well as someone who’s seen the shortcomings of the quota system in Norway. #California #CorporateBoards #Women
October 11, 2018
