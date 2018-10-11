World Share

Are the demands of angry Indian farmers justified?

Thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi over a range demands including loan waiver, subsidised electricity and fuel. The farmers in India face a lot of problems and a multi-pronged approach is needed to set things right in the agriculture sector. Something the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party isn't too keen on. But with increased agitation, will Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government be forced to give in to their demands? Or will the farmers keep being ignored? Guests Raman Malik – spokesman for the ruling Bharata Janata Party, or BJP Abhimanyu Kohar - spokesman for India’s National Farmers Federation #India #Farmers #Protest