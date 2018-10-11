BizTech Share

Hong Kong residents move to cheaper, less crowded cities | Money Talks

Hong Kong has announced plans to build an artificial island that would provide up to 400,000 homes to help tackle the city's housing shortage. Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule over 20 years ago, more than 1.5 million people from the mainland have moved there. But a big drop over the last year has left many wondering if Hong Kong has lost its appeal. Patrick Fok crossed-over to the neighbouring Chinese city of Shenzhen to find out. #HongKong #HousingShortage