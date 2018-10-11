POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report | Money Talks
06:25
BizTech
IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report | Money Talks
The International Monetary Fund is sounding the alarm after releasing the findings of one of the most exhaustive studies of the global financial industry since the 2008 crisis. The latest Financial Stability Report warns that "dangerous undercurrents" are a rising threat to the world economy. While it found that the global banking system has strengthened in recent years, it is warning lenders to set aside more capital in case of any near-term shocks. And the IMF says global trade wars and Brexit will only make things worse. For more on the story, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #IMF
October 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?