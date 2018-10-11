BizTech Share

IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund is sounding the alarm after releasing the findings of one of the most exhaustive studies of the global financial industry since the 2008 crisis. The latest Financial Stability Report warns that "dangerous undercurrents" are a rising threat to the world economy. While it found that the global banking system has strengthened in recent years, it is warning lenders to set aside more capital in case of any near-term shocks. And the IMF says global trade wars and Brexit will only make things worse. For more on the story, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #IMF