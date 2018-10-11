World Share

Indonesia Disaster: Rescuers extend search operations to Friday

Search and rescue efforts in the Indonesian city of Palu have been extended and will now end on Friday. More than two thousand people have been confirmed dead. Around five thousand others are still missing. John Joe Regan is in Palu. He explains how residents of one village are not only having to come to terms with losing their loved ones - but are now facing the increasing threat of disease as well. #Indonesia #Earthquake #Tsunami