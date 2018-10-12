POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa’s Gupta scandal | Pursuing Peru’s Fujimori | Password or pay up
50:56
South Africa's finance minister steps down in the middle of a graft investigation. Will it damage President Ramaphosa, who has promised to crack down on corruption? Plus, Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori and his daughter are heading to jail. And, travelers going to New Zealand who refuse a digital search could now face prosecution. Is this a breach of privacy? #TheNewsmakers #SouthAfrica #Peru
October 12, 2018
