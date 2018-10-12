POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s government now corruption-free?
02:38
World
Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s government now corruption-free?
Nhlanhla Nene was seen as one of the closest allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa who promised to show zero tolerance for corruption after his predecessor Jacob Zuma's controversial time in office. Tito Mboweni, Nene's successor, becomes the fifth finance minister in less than three years, in a country with a sluggish economy and huge unemployment rate. Is this a blow to Ramaphosa? Shoaib Hasan reports. #CyrilRamaphosa #NhlanhlaNene #JacobZuma
October 12, 2018
