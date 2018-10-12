Unpacked: Refugee Baggage | Political Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
As the global refugee crisis grows, more and more people are forced to flee their homes and start over places unknown and unfamilliar to them. And it is this experience that an artist and writer duo are capturing in their latest project. They're inviting visitors to become an integral part of that experience by asking them to unpack both the physical and emotional baggage carried by refugees.
October 12, 2018
