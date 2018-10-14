POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Church Battle: Bosniak woman in legal fight over land
A multi-ethnic, multi-faith nation, Bosnia-Herzegovina still displays the scars of conflict. When Fata Orlovic, a Bosniak woman, returned to her former home after the war of the 1990s, she found a Serbian Orthodox church had been built on her land. Since then, Fata has been fighting a legal battle to have the church moved, and her case is about to be heard at the European Court of Justice. Our correspondent Iolo Ap Dafydd has been to meet her in Konjevic Polje.
October 14, 2018
