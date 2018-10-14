World Share

Khashoggi Investigation: Saudi threatens to retaliate against sanctions

Saudi Arabia has threatened to retaliate against any economic sanctions imposed over the disappearance of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But in a subsequent tweet, the Saudi Embassy in Washington thanked countries including the United States for refraining from jumping to conclusions over the case. US President Donald Trump has threatened severe punishment if it's proven the Kingdom is responsible for Khashoggi's alleged murder. Caitlin McGee reports.