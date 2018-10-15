World Share

Palm Oil: Will it ever be sustainable?

Palm oil - a multi-billion dollar industry with a bad reputation. It's been blamed for wiping out rainforests, pushing animals such as the orangutan, towards extinction. But is a ban or boycott the answer? The views of some environmental groups may surprise you. Joining us Andrew Mitchell, Director at Global Canopy; Rolf Schipper, Campaigner at Friends of the Earth; Helen Buckland from the Sumatran Orangutan Society and Datuk Darrel Webber, CEO at Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Palmoil #deforestation #Indonesia