World Share

Pastor Andrew Brunson freed | Merkel’s Bavarian blow | Security in Somalia

The American Pastor Andrew Brunson’s detention in Turkey was at the centre of tension between the Washington and Ankara. Now he’s a free man. Could his release repair relations between the NATO allies? Also a political earthquake rocks Bavaria. Angela Merkel's allies suffer heavy losses in the state election. Is the German Chancellor's coalition crumbling? And it's been one year since a massive truck bomb killed almost 600 people in Mogadishu. We ask the man who was mayor at the time, if enough has been done to improve security in Somalia. #TheNewsmakers #AndrewBrunson #AngelaMerkel