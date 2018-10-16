POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Talks: Businesses worry over no deal scenario
02:54
World
Brexit Talks: Businesses worry over no deal scenario
Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase this week with a summit in Brussels designed to try and to overcome the last remaining disagreements over the UK's withdrawal. Businesses across Europe are concerned about the consequences of a no deal scenario. The English shoe industry has customers all over the world and is heavily reliant on trade with the EU. Simon McGregor-Wood went to one famous factory in the Midlands.
October 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?