Mantegna and Bellini in National Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase
08:54
World
Andrea Mantegna and Giovanni Bellini... Two masters of the Italian Renaissance were bound together by more than their talent. Mantegna married Bellini's half-sister, which would have a huge impact on both of their artistic careers. Now for the first time, London's National Gallery is offering a chance to see both painters' work side by side. Showcase's Miranda Atty brings us their story. And to talk more about the unique relationship between the two Italian masters, art critic Michael Prodger joins Showcase from London. #MantegnaAndBellini #NationalGallery #Showcase
October 16, 2018
