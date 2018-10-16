What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What’s behind the rise and success of Germany’s far-right AfD?

While Merkel’s coalition was humiliated in Bavaria, success was split between the Greens and the far right AfD. The anti-immigration party will now enter the Bavarian parliament for the first time. Could this spell the beginning of the end for Merkel's time in office? Guests: Matthew Karnitschnig Politico's chief Europe correspondent Klaus Jurgens Political analyst #Germany #AngelaMerkel #AfD