World Bank reports on changing nature of work | Money Talks
04:46
BizTech
The IMF and World Bank are have held their annual meetings in Indonesia. One of the key focuses for the host country is to attract investment to develop its digital economy. But on the resort island of Bali, where the gathering was held, it's the hospitality industry that might hold one of the keys to advancing that goal. Patrick Fok reports. Patrick spoke to Director of the World Development Report, Federica Saliola about how technology is already changing the skills we need as it continues to disrupt labour markets. #WorldBank #IMF
October 16, 2018
