Turkey releases Andrew Brunson after two years | Money Talks

The US pastor - whose case has prompted economic sanctions against Turkey - has been released. The evangelical preacher from North Carolina had been living in Turkey for two decades and was detained after the 2016 failed coup attempt, accused of having links with terror groups. But after appearing before a court in Izmir on Friday, Brunson was ultimately sentenced to time served. For more insight on the story, we speak to Taha Arvas, financial columnist at the Daily Sabah. #Brunson #USpastor