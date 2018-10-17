POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Idlib evacuation deadline | Ingushetia and Chechnya land swap | Zimbabwe bans protests
51:26
World
Idlib evacuation deadline | Ingushetia and Chechnya land swap | Zimbabwe bans protests
Monday was supposed to be when fighters linked to Al Qaeda withdrew from a 20 kilometre stretch of land in Idlib province. But according to reports, the fighters have stayed put. Also the last time Ingushetia agreed to swap land, hundreds of people died. Could it happen again? And Zimbabwe's government bans protests over the economy. Are we seeing a new economic disaster for the cash-strapped country?
October 17, 2018
