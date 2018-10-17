POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Businesses fear no-deal Brexit scenario | Money Talks
Businesses fear no-deal Brexit scenario | Money Talks
Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase this week with a summit in Brussels designed to try to overcome the last remaining disagreements over the UK's withdrawal. Businesses all across Europe are worried about the consequences of a no-deal scenario. In the UK, the shoe industry has a global reputation, but it's heavily reliant on trade with the EU. Simon McGregor-Wood went to one famous factory in the East Midlands. For more on Brexit negotiations, we speak to Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at investment bank, Berenberg. #Brexit #UK #EU
October 17, 2018
