BizTech
Italy's proposed budget at odds with EU limits | Money Talks
Italy is preparing for a show-down with Brussels, after it submitted its big-spending, populist budget proposal to the European Commission. The draft budget increases Italy's 2019 deficit to 2.4% of GDP, which is three-times higher than an EU-mandated target. The Italian coalition wants to cut taxes, introduce a basic income for the poor and reduce the retirement age. But as Mobin Nasir reports, Rome is testing just how far Brussels is willing to go to enforce EU spending rules. And for more on the story, we speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #Italy #EU
October 17, 2018
