#MeTooIndia is here | UN’s alarming climate report | Harvard faces lawsuit over allegations of bias
51:48
World
India has its #MeToo moment as the country’s most powerful men are accused of sexual misconduct. But why are some claiming to be the ones under attack? Also the UN warns of a climate change catastrophe unless we take drastic action. Will the world take notice? And is Harvard failing in its admissions process? The Ivy League school faces accusations of bias against Asian Americans. #TheNewsmakers #India #MeToo
October 18, 2018
