POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Harvard University’s admissions process biased against Asian Americans?
12:35
World
Is Harvard University’s admissions process biased against Asian Americans?
The Ivy League school has been taken to court by Edward Blum. He alleges the college pushes down the personal ratings of Asian Americans. Harvard denies discriminating against any race group, in fact, they say it can only help a candidate. So are the accusations fair? Guests: Janelle Wong Professor of American studies at the University of Maryland Mike Gonzalez Senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation #HarvardUniversity #AsianAmericans #TheIvyLeague
October 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?