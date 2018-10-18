POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Threat: Could the UK break up?
Brexit Threat: Could the UK break up?
The end of Britain as a United Kingdom. Is that just one more painful Brexit legacy? Scots who want independence and the Irish who long for a united country may see this as a game changer. Joining us at the Roundtable is Chris Curtis, Politics Research Executive at YouGov; Ellie Green, Head of Engagement at the Henry Jackson Society; Thomas Hennessey, Professor of Modern British and Irish History; and Alan Sked, founder of UKIP and Professor Emeritus of International History at the London School of Economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Brexit #EU #Ireland
October 18, 2018
