POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan Elections: High number of young candidates contest polls
04:03
World
Afghanistan Elections: High number of young candidates contest polls
Almost nine million registered voters in Afghanistan can cast their ballots in Saturday's general election. The parliamentary process has been stalled since 2010. Terror attacks and a worsening economy mean Afghans are looking for new leadership. There are 249 seats up for grabs with an average of more than 10 candidates running for each one. Ali Mustafa reports from Kabul on who in that crowd is making an impression. #Afghanistan #AfghanElections
October 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?