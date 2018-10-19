POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the Taliban a strategic ally of Pakistan in Afghanistan? | Afghanistan Elections 2018
17:49
World
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks that have resulted in the deaths of 11 candidates. And many say the group wouldn't be so powerful without the help of Pakistan. Guests: Saad Muhammad Retired Brigadier in Pakistan's Army Omar Samad Former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada Madiha Afzal Non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution
October 19, 2018
