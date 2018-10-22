World Share

The Khashoggi Killing: Saudi minister: Killing a 'tremendous mistake'

It's been one day since Saudi Arabia admitted journalist Jamal Khashoggi died during a fist-fight inside its consulate in Istanbul. But now Saudi sources have changed their story. And this is what they're saying.. On Saturday, the narrative became the following that on October 2nd - fifteen Saudi nationals threatened to drug and kidnap Khashoggi. He resisted, and was killed with a chokehold. Separately. In the last few hours, TRT World has obtained exclusive CCTV pictures, of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi just minutes, before he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Our Executive Producer, Ben Said has more. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia #MBS