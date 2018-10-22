POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Counter Extremism: Protecting Children?
CAGE is a group which advocates for due process and their report documents the removal of children, and the attempted removal of children, in family courts in the UK under the ‘Prevent’ strategy. They argue individuals are assessed using flawed and subjective methods based on behaviour and belief. One of the women CAGE used their reporting spoke to Roundtable. Her identity is kept hidden. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #CAGE #Prevent #Counter-extremism
October 22, 2018
