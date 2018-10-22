World Share

Migrant Caravan: Trump: Will cut aid if caravan is not stopped

US president Donald Trump says he'll start cutting aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador for not being able to stop their citizens from migrating to the US border. A caravan of thousands is currently making its way through Mexico towards the US border. The migrants say they are fleeing violence and poverty in their countries. Sally Ayhan has the story. #Migrants #Guatemala #Honduras