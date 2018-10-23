The impact of Khashoggi killing on the art world | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The impact of Khashoggi killing on the art world
The impact of Khashoggi killing on the art world
The mysterious death of a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been a political and diplomatic firestorm over the past three weeks. But the journalist's death and unknown whereabouts also had a huge impact on the art world. Columbia University cancelled an event with Saudi artist Ahmed Mater, who has ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and was helping to organise the New York Arab World Art & Education Programme. In addition to that, major cultural institutions in New York, including The Met and the Brooklyn Museum announced their decision to block any donations coming from the Kingdom. For more on the art scene's response to Khashoggi's death, Showcase is joined by TRT World's editor at large, Craig Copetas. #Khashoggi #ArabWorld #Showcase
October 23, 2018
