Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan steps down, but will he return with more power?
03:09
World
After spearheading weeks of anti-government protests, Nikol Pashinyan toppled Armenia's old prime minister, and then took his spot. His resignation has opened the door to snap elections, and while he's still riding a wave of popularity, there’s a good chance the old guard could be forced out. But nothing is ever certain in politics, and some think Pashinyan's decision could backfire. Shoaib Hasan reports
October 23, 2018
