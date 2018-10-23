POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BREAKING: Erdogan says Khashoggi's murder premeditated
02:16
World
BREAKING: Erdogan says Khashoggi's murder premeditated
A killing. A cover up. And an intense search for answers. Answers that Turkey's president is demanding from Saudi Arabia. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed reports from Riyadh that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at its consulate by rogue operatives. He calls it a premeditated murder. In an address to members of the ruling AK party, he laid out some of the evidence Turkey has gathered into the killing of the Saudi journalist. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #JamalKhashoggi #RecepTayyipErdogan
October 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?