06:16
BizTech
Italy sticks to budget plans despite EU warning | Money Talks
Italy is refusing to budge from its big-spending budget plans, telling the EU a sharp increase in public spending would not threaten the bloc's financial stability. Brussels has lashed-out at Rome, calling its spending measures 'unprecedented', but Italy's populist government says it needs to restart growth in the eurozone's third-largest economy after a decade of stagnation. All eyes are now on Brussels to see how the EU will respond, as Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we speak to Giovanni Ferri, an economics professor at LUMSA University in Rome. #Italy #EU
October 23, 2018
