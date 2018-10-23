POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A New Spin on Cricket: Journalists pick up unwanted cricket rights
World
The recent test series between Australia and Pakistan in the UAE ended in a 1-nil win to Pakistan. Strangely, the radio broadcast rights in Australia had not been taken up, and a couple of canny journalists got in on the act. Peter Franks has more. And the man behind the plan to snap up radio broadcasting rights for that series, cricket commentator Adam Collins joined us on the show. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #AustraliaCricket #AdamCollinsCricket #AustraliaPakistanTestSeries
October 23, 2018
